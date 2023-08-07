'He's a good example of what a Cavalier should be': Jefferson's Thomas Heiberger sets the tone

On a very hot day during their mid-July camp, Jefferson football's linebacker group was going through some drills. For this particular one they had to run past tackling dummies, all lined up in a row, and dip their shoulder as low to the ground as possible as they ran past the dummy.

Some rushed through the drill as fast as they could, eager to make an impression on coaches and teammates, but that wasn't what the coaches wanted. At one point the coaches stopped the drill to explain they wanted each player to take their time and focus on bringing that shoulder as low to the ground as possible.

The one person going at his own pace was senior defensive end Thomas Heiberger.

Thomas Heiberger committed to Wisconsin football in April.

He was deliberate about his speed. Not too fast where he wasn't getting the motion down and not too slow. He understood what the drill was about from the start. It wasn’t about speed; it was about technique; it was about discipline.

“I hope these guys look up to me as a leader,” Heiberger said. “I may not always do it vocally, but I hope they see me working hard out there and know that they should always be busting their butt every day because that's what we do.”

The other linesman watched Heiberger and one by one they followed his lead, taking their time to get the technique just right. On a team that lost 95% of their production to graduation, Jefferson coach Vince Benedetto said he knows he can count on Heiberger to step into a bigger leadership role.

"He's led by example since he came here as a sophomore and is starting to be more vocal," Benedetto said. "He's really doing a good job in that linebacker group."

Heiberger finished 2022 with 44 Tackles, 6 Sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

His work ethic over the years isn’t lost on his coaches or his teammates.

“He works his a-- off every day,” senior teammate Dawson Sechser said. "He does everything right and is a good example of what a Cavalier should be.”

Heiberger committed to the University of Wisconsin back in April, but he’s still determined to make the most of his senior year at Jefferson. He hasn’t targeted any individual goals he’d like to accomplish in his final season, his sole motivation is to help his team reach its full potential.

“I'm not really worried about myself,” he said. “I'm kind of just worried about the team and how we're doing as a team. I'm going to do my best and I'm going to coach these guys up as best as I can, while also working as hard as I can.”

Heiberg will look to be a leader for this year's Jefferson football team.

Benedetto said that’s one of the best things about him, he’s a true team player. He plans to use him all over the field this season, including on offense when he gets the chance.

Sioux Falls Jefferson kicks off their season with a state championship game rematch against Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 25.

