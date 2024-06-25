'He's going to be quite a good voice for Man Utd'

[Getty Images]

Joe McGrath and Gaz Drinkwater spoke about Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent media interviews in the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast.

McGrath said: "He's very good at taking criticism that's put to him in questions. When asked about Erik ten Hag, he was very good at giving him praise about being a good coach and having a good relationship with the players.

"It's not the first interview we've seen with Sir Jim, he's done about three or four. He's going to be quite a good voice for Manchester United."

Drinkwater added: "It's so weird hearing an owner talking about Manchester United. For the best part of 20 years we've had these blokes who I don't think even know that United play in red.

"It's very refreshing, these honest and open conversations we're getting are really nice to hear. There are things he's said that I slightly disagree with, but as long as there's honest and open conversations, I'm happy."

