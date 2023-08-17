'He's a gifted blocker': Massillon football's Nolan Davenport moves to offensive line

MASSILLON — The last time Nolan Davenport played offensive line, he was only a fifth-grader. The Massillon Tigers junior shifts to the offensive line this year after playing tight end the past two seasons with the Tigers.

He makes his varsity debut as an offensive tackle Friday when the Tigers host Valdosta (Ga.) in the season opener at 7 p.m.

There are numerous reasons for the position change. For starters, his length and size cannot be ignored. Davenport is listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. He gained 25 pounds since his sophomore year as a tight end and is continuing to grow as he follows a nutrition plan that involves consuming 5,500 calories per day.

“I’m just working hard every day, trying to get better and help my team out,” Davenport said.

Massillon's Nolan Davenport (97) watches teammate Willtrell Hartson run through a hole vs. Big Walnut in a playoff game, Nov. 11, 2022.

What also played a role was his physicality as a blocker. Even as a tight end, Davenport has solely been utilized as an extra blocker, especially on the ground. Massillon rushed for 2,896 yards and 44 rushing touchdowns.

“He’s a gifted blocker, and it served him well last year at tight end, and it served him well at camp on the offensive line,” Massillon coach Nate Moore said. “He’s a gifted, physical, athletic kid who played a lot of good minutes, and I’m sure a lot of good minutes in the future.”

More: Massillon Tigers 2023 high school football preview

One thing Davenport is looking to improve on is his pass protection, which is new to the former tight and he must adapt to.

Yet, due to the combination of his size, length and gifts as a blocker, it isn’t a surprising Davenport is being highly recruited to play offensive tackle at the next level. Davenport currently holds a dozen FBS offers. Some notable programs to offer him as an offensive tackle include Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and most recently, Vanderbilt.

Moore continues to get asked by college coaches about Davenport and his growth as a lineman.

“What Nolan brings to the table as far as the recruiting process is obviously his height, his length when you're talking about recruiting tackles,” Moore said. “Length is a premium. He’s also very athletic. ... But one of the things that colleges commented over and over again that's jumping off the film is the physicality he brings just as a sophomore (last season). That’s really exciting, too.”

More: Stark County area's high school football games to watch in Week 1

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon football's Nolan Davenport moves to offensive line