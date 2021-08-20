'He's so fast it's not normal': The inside story of speed demon Leon Bailey's route to the Premier League - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

He is one of the fastest men in football, counts Usain Bolt among his closest friends, and Leon Bailey is now ready to scorch a trail in the Premier League.

Bailey is the £25 million signing who Aston Villa have recruited to add speed to their forward line, yet his journey to Birmingham has been more of a marathon than a sprint.

He was 24 earlier this month but it seems there has been a buzz around the Jamaican winger for some time, ever since he emerged from the talent factory of Belgian club KRC Genk which has also produced Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

Bailey is poised to make his Villa home debut against Newcastle on Saturday and there is already huge excitement behind the scenes over what he can offer Dean Smith’s team this season.

Direct, skilful and comfortable with the ball at both feet, Bailey has all the attributes required to succeed, aligned with the explosive pace that led to Frank De Boer once claiming “he’s so fast it’s not normal”.

Bailey’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen ended a lengthy pursuit by Villa’s sporting director Johan Lange, who was appointed in the summer of 2020.

Since Lange’s appointment, Bailey has been high on the list of potential signings for the recruitment team and he was scouted intensively for two seasons.

Even before the £100m sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City, Bailey was identified as a priority with Smith and Lange determined to sign players this summer with pace.

A modern, athletic footballer who can play in multiple positions across the forward line, Bailey is the third fastest sprinter ever recorded in the Bundesliga at 22.62 miles per hour, behind only Alphonso Davies and Achraf Hakimi.

With Villa’s recruitment driven by data and analytics, Bailey’s numbers last season - with nine goals and nine assists - plus his age, made him their leading target.

Other players had been considered, including Burnley’s Dwight McNeil and Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, but Bailey was viewed as a player who fitted every criteria.

With Bayer Leverkusen keen to raise money, Villa eventually struck a deal worth exactly £25m, with an extra £2.5m in add-ons.

Bailey’s path to Villa has been an unpredictable, yet rewarding, one. Born in Kingston - where he now has an academy - a teenage Bailey and his adoptive father, Craig Butler, travelled around Europe in search of a club, but Fifa regulations proved problematic and it was in the unlikely surroundings of Slovakia, with AS Trencin, where the journey began.

A move to Genk in 2015 then followed, and Bailey’s star began to rise. After his first season he was named the Belgian Young Footballer of the Year at the age of 19.

Bailey in action for KRC Genk against Waasland Beveren in 2016

Dimitri de Condé, the Genk technical director, told Telegraph Sport: “All the coaches at the time said he was the best player to ever pass through the academy. That really means something, if you look at some of the players that have come through our academy over the years.

“In his first season he had a big advantage playing with both feet, he was so mobile and quick that he could beat all the defenders in the Belgian league.

“We used him more as an offensive winger. At Leverkusen he was sometimes used a little bit too defensively but in my opinion he is far more dangerous higher up the pitch.”

Genk fielded many inquiries from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but it was Leverkusen who offered him a platform to further progress his career in January 2017.

It was under the management of Peter Bosz when Bailey really began to improve and develop his all-round game. Bosz is a Johan Cruyff disciple devoted to attacking, high-intensity football, so Bailey was always going to flourish.

His ability to cut inside from the right wing on his left-foot, evoking memories of Arjen Robben, became a trademark.

There were many memorable moments: he etched his name into club history in November 2019 with both goals in the 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich, Leverkusen’s first win at the Allianz Arena in more than seven years.

Bailey's speed and dribbling ability evokes memories of Arjen Robben

Bailey did endure some injury problems in 2019/20, but last season produced his best campaign, under first Bosz and then his interim successor Hannes Wolf, growing in stature after Kai Havertz’s move to Chelsea.

Lange and Villa’s scouting team had seen enough, despite the Covid-19 restrictions which have made their jobs harder during a worldwide pandemic.

Bailey is now determined to seize his chance in English football and emulate the achievements of another close friend, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

He gave a glimpse of his abilities in an exciting 30-minute appearance as a substitute in Villa’s defeat at Watford last Saturday, and is expected to play some part against Newcastle this weekend.

“People speak about Leon like he is old, but he is still really young and his best years are still to come,” says De Condé.

“He is also now a father so in his life he will become a little bit more calm. With the talent that he has I’m really convinced he can be a sensation in the Premier League.”