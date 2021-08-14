'He's so excited about this': Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, ready for first pro fight

Bob Arum, the legendary boxing promoter, said he’s usually inclined to engage in hyperbole when talking about one of his young fighters.

“But I’m not going to do it with that kid,’’ he said.

"That kid" is Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali who's set to make his professional boxing debut Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on ESPN.

Walsh, 21, will become the first grandchild of "The Greatest" to climb into the ring as a pro. Talk about pressure.

“Well you know it’s definitely a blessing and a curse because it gives me opportunities that other people don’t get," Walsh said of carrying Ali’s name. "But once I’m in those positions, it becomes kind of a curse because … their standard is comparing me to my grandfather.’’

Among the benefits: Walsh already has a multi-fight deal with Top Rank Boxing, owned by Arum, who worked with Ali.

Walsh also has signed an endorsement deal with Everlast, the manufacturer of gloves and other equipment used in boxing and mixed martial arts.

Before Ali turned pro, he won two National Golden Gloves tittles, an Amateur Athletic Union national title and a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics. By contrast, Walsh estimates he’s had about 30 amateur bouts and has “definitely won more than I lost.’’

Said Arum: “You know, the truth is this isn’t a guy with a big amateur career but he has the genes and hopefully the genes come through. I watched him in the gym and he knows how to throw a good punch, so hopefully everything will be good.’’

Walsh will be fighting Jordan Weeks (4-1-0) in a four-round middleweight bout.

“Is he a championship contender? Obviously not,’’ Arum said of Weeks. “I mean, this is the kid’s first (pro) fight, so it’s a decent journeyman pro. That’s the best way to describe him’’

Growing up, Walsh said, he had a close relationship with Ali. He said they watched tapes of Ali’s fights on Walsh’s phone and eventually Walsh had footage of himself in the ring.

In 2015, a year before Ali died, Walsh made his official amateur debut near Ali’s home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Walsh said Ali planned to attend the fight but was unable due to the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

“Right after the fight I went straight to his house and he told me that losses don’t matter at all in the amateurs,’’ Walsh recalled. “It’s all just experience.’’

But Walsh’s mother, Rasheda Ali, had seen the toll boxing took on her father.

“I was kind of hoping that Daddy would say, ‘Don’t do it,’ or, ‘This is not for you,’ or something like that,’’ Rasheda Ali said. “And then Daddy’s giving him tips and I’m like, ‘Wait! Whoa! Stop!’ But Daddy was excited about Nico’s interest in boxing.’’

Walsh said he decided to turn pro at the end of 2019, when he spent a few months training in Big Bear, California, under Abel Sanchez, who has trained more than a half-dozen world champions.

“Once I was up there and realized I could hang with the guys that were up there, and being in a real training camp, that was my first experience and I had no fights scheduled, so I knew then that I was ready to turn pro.

“That’s when things got serious about turning pro,’’ he said.

Sanchez called Walsh talented.

“Good hand speed,’’ he said. “Good instincts.’’

Since signing a deal with Top Rank, Walsh has been training with SugarHill Steward, trainer of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Walsh’s mother is no longer resisting her son’s plans to turn pro.

“He’s so excited about this,’’ Rasheda Ali said. “We are, too.

“I just know that Daddy will be there in spirit.’’

How to watch

Nico Ali Walsh's middleweight bout vs. Jordan Weeks is part of Saturday night's Top Rank card, which is headlined by Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney III.

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

