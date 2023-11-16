'He's so dynamic': How Fairhaven football plans to stop Hudson's dual-threat quarterback

FAIRHAVEN — As the Fairhaven High football team makes its first state semifinal appearance under the current playoff format, the No. 8 Blue Devils will face their biggest challenge of the season.

On Saturday night at Mansfield High School, Fairhaven’s defense must find a way to stop fifth-seeded Hudson and its dual-threat quarterback Jake Attaway in the Div. 6 Final Four matchup.

“I think that he’s the best player we’ve seen this year,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “I think they're team is good. He’s so dynamic and he makes them so good.”

Attaway, the son of Hudson first-year head coach Zac Attaway, leads the Hawks with 117 carries for 1,306 yards and 21 touchdowns. The junior has also thrown 14 scoring strikes and completed 76 of 119 passes for 1,110 yards.

“We’ve got to play better team defense than we have the last two weeks,” Almeida said. “We’ve made a lot of phenomenal individual plays, but our team defense has not been as consistent as I’d like. We’ve got to play 11-man defense and everybody has to do their job to the best of their ability.”

A week ago, the Blue Devils knocked off top-seeded Norwell behind a strong defensive effort that forced two turnovers and held the Clippers to just 14 points.

“The defense has been getting us to the places we need to be to execute,” said Fairhaven senior Nate Pickup. “It feels great. I don’t know if we expected to get to the Final Four, but I’m glad we’ve managed to do it.”

“The challenge this week is we need to be a better team each day,” Almeida said.

Fairhaven's Colby Correia celebrates his touchdown.

A loss to Apponequet in Fairhaven’s regular-season finale may have been a blessing in disguise.

“That benefited us so much,” said Fairhaven senior quarterback Jayce Duarte. “It humbled us and made us work a whole lot harder in practice. It helped way more than it hurt.”

Fairhaven junior running back Justin Marques agreed, “It was definitely a good thing. We needed a wake-up call.”

Almeida said his players are competing at their highest level in the playoffs.

“I think that it made us a better team,” Almeida said of the loss. “The last two weeks we've played the best we’ve played all season. I don’t think we’ve reached our ceiling. Last week I saw Jayce Duarte play the quarterback position at the highest level he’s played in two years. I saw Justin Marques run the toughest he’s run in his career. I’ve seen the level of our players rise as the season has gone on.

“My expectation for our kids is we’re going to go out and play the version of us that we've played all year.”

The Blue Devils have been led by Marques, the 2022 Standard-Times Offensive Player of the Year. Marques set the school’s single-season touchdown record with 25 TDs a year ago and has already surpassed that mark with a SouthCoast-leading 27 through 10 games in 2023.

“It feels great,” Marques said. “It feels like all the hard work is paying off. It’s surreal for us.”

Marques isn’t Fairhaven’s only threat on offense.

Senior Colby Correia has six touchdowns while sophomore Aaron Lague has scored five and Duarte has thrown five scoring strikes.

“It starts with the offensive line,” Duarte said. “They’ve done so much throughout the year and they’re the most dominant one around here. Justin is doing a great job scoring a lot of touchdowns. Everyone is coming together and even the young guys are stepping up now. It’s been what I’ve been waiting for my whole career so I’m excited.”

Fairhaven's Jayce Duarte fakes the toss before picking up the first down on the run.

Correia said he remembers coming to Fairhaven High football games as a kid.

“I didn’t get to see much winning,” he recalled. “It’s good that I’ve got to be a part of the change of culture.

“Ever since you were a kid, you dream about having a really exciting senior year. It’s good it gets to play out for us.”

Fairhaven’s deep playoff run is extra special for Marques, who spent the offseason recovering from a torn meniscus.

“We ended last year on a bad note,” he said. “I knew that the offseason that we all were going to take it as seriously as we could and we would all come back. We want to win it all.

“We have to play our brand of football. We have to be fast, physical and tough. We have to follow our coaches' game plan and leave it all on the field.”

Fairhaven's Justin Marques follows the blocking of Ben Comey.

TALE OF THE TAPE

What: Div. 6 state semifinal

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mansfield High School

Records: Fairhaven (9-1); Hudson (8-2)

Laurie’s Line: Fairhaven 35, Hudson 31

GNB VOC-TECH AT BAY PATH

What: State Vocational Large School semifinals

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Records: GNB Voc-Tech (5-4); Bay Path (7-3)

Outlook: Standing in the way of Voc-Tech making it to the State Vocational championship is a pair of strong Bay Path running backs. Defensively, the Bears will need to find a way to stop Kaiden Brochu, who found the end zone 25 times this season, carrying the ball 149 times for 1,910 yards. They must also slow down Bradyn Downes, who has 77 carries for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns. Voc-Tech, which opened the season 1-3, has won three straight and four of its last five games. The Bears erupted for a season-high 52 points in last week’s win over Monty Tech. Senior quarterback Jhaden Reis has been strong down the stretch, throwing eight touchdowns passes and rushing for another three scores. Junior Harrison Cabral leads the Bears with five touchdowns while junior Aliaz Colon and senior Alex Pellegrino have four apiece.

Laurie’s Line: Bay Path 28, GNB Voc-Tech 17

