'He's definitely picked up his game': Florida High boys basketball senior providing spark for Seminoles

A pair of breakaway dunks and a blown kiss to the crowd was all it took for Terrell "TJ" Baker to send the fans at Bob Albertson Gym into a frenzy.

Posting a season-high 19 points and adding five rebounds and two assists, the Florida High senior stole the show against Rickards on Tuesday night, scoring in bunches and providing highlight-reel moments to help lead the Seminoles to a 59-52 victory.

Missing the start of the season after nursing an injury, the senior has become one of the team's most influential players, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Baker said his growth from his promising junior campaign into his current senior season began over the summer.

"All the time I have, anytime I can get in the gym, I get in there," Baker said. "I just do as much as I can to better myself."

A focus for the guard was improving his defense, with Baker feeling like players were getting by him too easily in his junior year. Now, the senior looks forward to lining up against opposing ball handlers, often clapping, smiling and staring down opponent guards as they cross half-court.

"That actually started this summer, I was like 'I have to work on my defense' because people used to just go by me left and right," Baker said. "I just had to work on that, and that's the thing that I look forward to in the game."

Q2: 33-18 Florida High



The roof nearly blew off the gym at Bob Albertson Gym after this sequence of back-to-back steals and dunks for senior TJ Baker.



Seminoles have taken this game over in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/byiAjoHy6X — Liam Rooney (@__liamrooney) January 24, 2024

Baker consistently did various workouts and drills with his dad and coaches to help elevate his game. From Vertimax platform workouts to mobility exercises, the senior said he was doing everything he could to improve on both sides of the ball.

The work has paid off for Baker, who has scored 12 or more points in seven of Florida High's last eight games and has recorded 34 steals this season, the second most on the team. Solidifying himself as a top-scoring option alongside Dakota Morris and Trey Card, the Seminoles sit at 13-9 and are once again looking to make a run at a state championship.

Part of the 2021/22 Seminoles team that went 24-7 and won the 3A State title, Baker said the team's confidence is high ahead of the postseason, but feels there is still work to be done.

"Right now we're feeling pretty confident, but we could go higher," Baker said. "This gauntlet that we've gone through, we've learned a lot, we just got to make sure that we apply it to our future games."

Stepping up and providing a spark

Florida High boys basketball beat Rickards 59-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Bob Albertson Gym

Guard has been a position of luxury for Florida High in recent seasons.

Tre Donaldson and Anthony Robinson II held down the position for years and the Seminoles needed someone to step up following the departure of the pair of South Eastern Conference (SEC) guards.

With Donaldson leaving for Auburn in 2022 and Robinson to Missouri in 2023, Baker has grabbed hold of the role the pair left and is applying lessons he learned from the two.

"They taught me about pace of play, what to look for and learning when I should do my thing," Baker said.

Florida High boys basketball beat Rickards 59-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Bob Albertson Gym

Baker plays at a fast, but controlled pace and provides the Seminoles with a spark of energy on the court. Florida High head coach Charlie Ward said Baker's improvement in play this season and high energy has given the team a massive boost.

"He's definitely picked up his game and we needed him to with the departure of Anthony. I thought he was very assertive tonight and he's been that way since he's been back," Ward said following the win over Rickards. "When he plays with great energy our guys kind of feed off that."

Baker takes pride in his energy on the court, consistently hyping the crowd and his teammates after big plays.

Moments like Tuesday night's breakaway slams are just examples of how the senior uses highlight moments to give the Seminoles momentum, and Baker said the reason he tries to provide that energy boost is simple.

"The more energy we have, the better we play," Baker said.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TJ Baker's offseason of improvement providing Florida High with a spark