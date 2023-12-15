He's Dairy Queen and Winnie-the-Pooh: Meet new Penn State football leader, Andy Kotelnicki

STATE COLLEGE — The new offensive coordinator made quite an impression during his Penn State football public introduction.

Andy Kotelnicki referenced Ted Lasso, compared his offense to a Dairy Queen Blizzard and described his coaching philosophy with a Winnie-the-Pooh analogy.

He also told a story about running into trees wearing a Penn State football-like helmet while growing up in a small Minnesota town.

The man in charge of revamping the Nittany Lions' offense certainly cut an effervescent persona — one that seems to meld with his creative, aggressive play-calling and designs — while meeting the media here on Friday for the first time since being hired.

How will he perform as James Franklin's sixth offensive coordinator in 10 years? There's still nearly nine months to go before he can truly start proving that. For now, he's still just getting to meet and greet the players he'll truly begin to oversee after the Peach Bowl vs. Mississippi on Dec. 30.

Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki works with players during a practice in 2021 at the University of Kansas.

Until then, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle will handle the playcalling and organization.

Nevertheless, Kotelnicki, who energized morbid offenses at Buffalo and Kansas, appears to be a force of personality and persuasion.

He urged reporters to introduce themselves when asking a question, "like on Ted Lasso. Was it Trent (Crimm)? You know what I’m talking about? If you haven’t, you need to start watching and start living right."

Andy Kotelnicki: Penn State football ties as a kid and coach

Andy Kotelnicki was introduced as Penn State's new offensive coordinator during Peach Bowl media day in State College on Dec. 15, 2023. He referenced Ted Lasso, compared his offense to a Dairy Queen Blizzard and talked about his childhood ties to Penn State football while growing up in Minnesota.

He started his press conference by telling a story of growing up in the ice hockey town of Litchfield, Minnesota (pop: 6,532). Kotelnicki is 41.

"When you got a helmet for the first time, you started head-butting each other and running into trees. That’s what I did with my brothers. I’m 5 or 6 or 7 years old. My mom brings home a football helmet. It’s a white helmet with a blue stripe. Sometime in the next year I see either on TV or in the paper that there’s a college football team wearing that same helmet. It’s Penn State. Didn’t know anything about it, but I immediately became a Penn State fan because they had the same helmet that I’d put on running into trees.

"If you talked to my high school buddies or my small-college buddies, they would tell you I was a Penn State fan growing up. Of course I played O-line, but I thought I was Curtis Enis running around in the 90s even though that certainly was not my future."

Much later, he developed other connections to Penn State. His Buffalo team played admirably in losing in Beaver Stadium in 2019. He visited Franklin and Penn State for coaching clinic work.

He even applied for the vacant tight ends coaching job here a couple of years ago but lost out to Howle. Now, he'll be Howle's direct supervisor.

His Penn State football offense? Like a Dairy Queen Blizzard

Kotelnicki's offenses, most recently at Kansas, have been known for explosive playmaking with wide-open receivers and runners. That, in part, comes from confusing defenses with pre-snap motion and unusual alignments.

He explained with an unexpected analogy:

"Do you like ice cream?" he asked the room, smiling.

"The Blizzard is a wonderful dessert that we should all use in moderation. It looks complicated because it’s messy inside. The person working there mixes it in the machine with the ice cream. But fundamentally, it’s mostly made up of what? Vanilla ice cream.

"If you can equate offensive football to your favorite Blizzard and understand that what it’s going to look like is going to be a messy piece of deliciousness, it’s fundamentally just composed of vanilla ice cream and your favorite candy. That’s when we talk about simplicity versus complexity. It’s going to look real complex, but at the end of the day it’s two ingredients mixed together.

"We want to make sure we have the vanilla part of our offense mastered to the point that it’s a solid foundation of everything that we can do. When we mix in all that goodies and stuff, it’s going to make something that’s really awesome."

Who will coach Penn State football quarterbacks?

Kotelnicki said he's been calling plays for 19 years now. And that he's coached every position group on offense.

The former center said he will handle one-third of the quarterback coaching duties, so to speak, with starter Drew Allar and backups Beau Pribula and Jaxon Smolik. Franklin and graduate assistant Danny O'Brien — a former college and pro QB — will also help.

"It will be very NFL-like in how we interact," Kotelnicki said.

Tigger, Eeyore and Penn State football

Kotelnicki's pinned post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) is of Winnie-the-Pooh characters Tigger and Eeyore.

It helps to describe his coaching philosophy, one he said he would detail with his new Penn State players. It germinated from a book he read, "Last Lecture" by Randy Pausch.

"Who would you rather live your life like? I was like, 'Boom,'" Kotelnicki said about a passage from Pausch's book. "It was one of those things that makes your mind explode.

"Anyone who has read Winnie-the-Pooh knows exactly what those two characters are like. One’s very lethargic and he’s down and his body language stinks. The other guy’s just fired up no matter what the situation is.

"How does that apply to football? In football, it’s not what you do. It’s not the schemes we’re gonna run. It’s not the plays we’re gonna call. It’s how we do those things. When you train yourself as much as our football players do ...

"Everyone’s doing that stuff across the country in college football. What’s gonna separate us from them? It’s how we do those things. We need to be a lot more like Tigger when we do those things, when it’s really easy and it requires a lot of discipline and not be an Eeyore when you’re doing the mundane things to be a better football player.

"That’s a real-life lesson for everybody. You get to choose which one of those people you want to be on a daily basis."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football Andy Koltenicki: Dairy Queen and Winnie-the-Pooh