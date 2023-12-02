'He's built for it': Antonio Thomas leads UE men's basketball to thrilling OT win over UNI

EVANSVILLE — Tanner Cuff’s joyous leap and gigantic smile was met with the cheers of thousands. His overtime 3-pointer, especially having missed two before that, put the University of Evansville men’s basketball team ahead of Northern Iowa by two possessions with 7.1 seconds remaining.

“I was grateful to have the opportunity to shoot another one,” Cuff said. “I knew it was going in.”

His shot — the clinching points in the Purple Aces’ 91-89 win over the Panthers — was another Antonio Thomas product.

“I’m just grateful Antonio trusted me,” Cuff said.

Cuff jumped and smiled and threw his arms, knowing what his shot meant, while Thomas held three fingers in the air.

Thomas, a fifth-year transfer point guard from Kentucky Wesleyan, ranked Saturday’s win as one of the best performances of his collegiate career and it’s easy to see why: 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. His experience and poise led UE (7-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) to a win over a league-favorite in a UNI (2-6, 0-2) team that is better than its record suggests.

The Aces have maintained their best start since 1964, their only blemish coming against an experienced-but-shorthanded Missouri State team, and beat a team many tabbed to win the Valley. UE has surpassed its win total from former coach Todd Lickliter’s final season in eight games. The Aces have momentum going into a ranked game against BYU, and Thomas is one to thank.

“Every person on this team … has been through some type of adversity and we knew how to get through tough times,” Thomas said. “To get it against a conference team like UNI, who’s always been pretty good, I think it just speaks highly to us and how good we’re going to be this year.”

Evansville’s Antonio Thomas (2) eyes a three-point shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Thomas’ steady hand brought the UE through a winding game with 13 lead changes and eight ties. Where the Aces have faltered in years goneby, they thrived. UE didn’t lead in the second half until 3:18 remained in regulation. The Aces had two plays at the end of each half — an inbounds turnover and a tie-up — that resulted in Panther points.

Past years have shown that UE loses those kinds of games. This season has proven the opposite. Thomas is no small part of that.

He admitted to playing poorly against Missouri State. Coach David Ragland had a man-to-man conversation with Thomas about his importance in the team. He’s the example. Everyone looks at him and what he’s doing.

Thomas responded with the kind of performance people remember in one of the games of his career.

“He’s built for it. That’s why he came here,” Ragland said. “Antonio got lost in the process of doing whatever it took for his team to do well and the result of that was him being open for shots that mattered.”

Ragland has spoken at length about UE changing its perception and bringing the Aces back to prominence.

Performances, both from Thomas individually and the team fighting through momentum shifts, like Saturday do that. The time each team led was differentiated by 49 seconds. Wins like that take a mindset UE hasn’t consistently seen in years.

The Aces were in danger of slipping into their first losing streak of the season. Thomas and the others prevented that. Ragland has said throughout the season that he thinks he hasn’t seen UE’s best basketball.

“We knew, at some point, we were gonna lose a game. Our main thing was to stay focused, bounce back,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to have one loss on top of another. It’s OK to lose a game but we just learn from it.

Evansville’s Antonio Thomas (2) calls out to the crowd as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

“That was the biggest thing. We came to practice the next two days, learn from those mistakes and correct them today.”

The Aces’ turnaround has brought national attention and Saturday’s win over a favored Northern Iowa team does the same. There may still be another level, but beating the Panthers in that manner showed this UE team is different from ones of the past.

Those kinds of wins and this kind of turnaround take coaching and individual moments. Thomas has been what the Aces need him to be, and that’s part of the reason they are where they are.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville Aces: Antonio Thomas leads men's basketball to win over UNI