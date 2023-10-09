'He's the best coach that's ever been': Arkansas football's Sam Pittman rains praise on Alabama's Nick Saban

Two weeks ago, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stirred the Alabama pot when he suggested that his clash with Nick Saban might be the final duel between the two former partners.

On Monday, Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman elected not to poke the bear, instead taking the high road and raining praise down upon his Week 7 opponent.

"To go through all the years that he's done, he’s had great success but you can’t say that he hasn’t been stressed," Pittman said. "For him to do that, and so successful, I mean, he’s the best coach that’s ever been. I imagine he’ll quit when he’s not having fun anymore and not changing lives in these kids."

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) travel to Tuscaloosa this weekend to face an Alabama team that many pronounced dead after a Week 2 loss to Texas. Since then, the Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-0) have rattled off four-straight wins and sit atop the SEC West standings.

Arkansas is headed in the opposite direction, sliding down the league standings with a four-game losing streak. The Razorbacks are nearly three-touchdown underdogs according to most sportsbooks.

"Let it all hang out," Pittman said about how to pull off a major upset. "You can’t beat them if you don’t, so let’s go over there and let’s have some fun. Let’s put a great gameplan together and keep fighting."

