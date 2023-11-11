He's back? Chop Robinson cleared to play for Penn State football vs. Michigan

STATE COLLEGE −It appears that Penn State football will get its most talented pass rusher back just in time.

Junior defensive end Chop Robinson is cleared to play today as his Nittany Lions attempt to upset the undefeated Michigan Wolverines in Beaver Stadium at noon.

Robinson, a possible first-round NFL Draft pick in the spring, was not listed on this morning's Big Ten weekly availability report after missing the past two games with an unspecified upper-body injury. He appeared to suffer a potential concussion in the first half at Ohio State and has not been active since.

He did make the trip to Maryland last week but did not play.

Even more, Penn State figures to get back backup defensive end partner Amin Vanover. He also has missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0.

Their addition would be substantial today, bolstering what has been the top sack-producing team in the nation (4.11 per game). Though Robinson has only registered nine tackles this season, five were behind scrimmage with three sacks.

Robinson, from Gaithersburg (Quince Orchard High), adds a non-stop pass-rushing motor who lines up all across the front at scrimmage − a perfect complement to senior rush-end Adisa Isaac and up-and-coming Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Penn State defensive end Amin Vanover (56) pressures Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) in the first quarter of a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

The Lions still be without receiver Tre Wallace, the expected No. 2 man on the outside this season.

He was hurt two weeks ago against Indiana and appeared in the second half wearing a sling. He had just recovered from some type of lower-body injury early in the season and, despite his promise and potential, has just 15 receptions this fall.

Beaver Stadium best: Penn State football vs. Michigan: The biggest Big Ten home game since ...? We rank them.

More work for Kaytron? 'I don't want to let anybody down': Penn State's Kaytron Allen dishes out the hits at RB

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Chop Robinson to play vs. Michigan Wolverines