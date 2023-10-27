He's among the best QBs in college football, but Caleb Williams has some growing up to do

How about addressing something afforded no attention whatsoever — sportsmanship. USC's quarterback Caleb Williams has a Heisman Trophy in his back pocket and is projected as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But after Utah defeated USC, 34-32, by kicking a field goal on the final play, Williams remained on the bench, refusing to shake hands with the opponent.

We acknowledge the disappointment Williams had after his team was all but eliminated for CFP consideration. But the real measure of a person's character isn't when everything is going great; it's when that person is faced with adversity. Williams failed miserably. With the cameras on him, he showed no expression, choosing to stay motionless on the bench rather than join his teammates and head coach Lincoln Riley on the field to shake hands with the Utah players. Why? Because that's what happens after every college football game. In fact, it happens after every game at every level — youth, high school, even the NFL. It's called good sportsmanship.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts with offensive lineman Justin Dedich (57) and running back Austin Jones after the team's loss to Utah last week. Williams did not shake hands with Utah after the game.

Here, arguably the face of college football and its most influential figure on our impressionable youth elected not to take the high road. Where's his coach on this? Disciplining him?

Is this an aberration? Well, who could forget the Pac-12 championship game last year against Utah when Williams painted an expletive on his fingernails. Another great moment was captured by the cameras and seen by our youth. Yet, I hear crickets out there on an issue which, clearly, Williams and so many others, need to be called out on.

Sign-stealing probe much ado about nothing

The sign stealing investigation at Michigan continues to grow. Connor Stalions, an analyst for Michigan football, has been identified as the prime suspect who attended games for the sole purpose of videotaping other schools' signals to gain an advantage for the Wolverines. Michigan has suspended Stalions with pay as the probe continues. But most coaches don't view it as anything egregious. Ohio State defensive coach Jim Knowles said he "estimates 75% of teams do it in some form." In the 2013 championship game, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher acknowledged their signals were stolen and brought in towels to prevent Auburn from stealing them. After the victory, he said: "That's our fault. ... You've got to change them. ... That's part of the game." Huh?

Where's this investigation going? Nowhere and fast. Would Michigan ever fire coach Jim Harbaugh? Seriously? The Big Ten? Prevent their second-ranked team from playing for a championship? Really? Maybe place Michigan on probation? Yeah, right. The NCAA? Give me a break. How about giving coach Harbaugh another three-week vacation — I mean suspension — next year? Look, where there's smoke, there's fire and it's clear violations were committed here. But the Wolverines are just too good; their players are too talented and their brand is too big to have any significant punishment imposed. Even if true, you still have to execute on the field. Did anybody ever stop Jim Brown even though everyone knew he was getting the ball? Coach Prime put it into perspective: "Everybody's trying to get an edge. You can have someone's whole game plan. They could mail it to you. You've still got to stop it."

Thank you. Let's move on to something important.

Great job by coach Saban

Nick Saban has arguably done his best coaching this year. Why? First, his quarterback play has been average at best, he's losing the battle on both sides in the trenches and the Tide do not play disciplined football. Yet Alabama, after trailing Tennessee, 20-7, at halftime and looking like they had nothing left, shut the Vols out while scoring 27 straight points in the second half, easily defeating Tennessee, 34-20. Never count a Saban team out.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban runs off the field following the Tides' 34-10 victory over Tennessee.

Hats off to Virginia

The Cavaliers still haven't recovered from the killings of three of their players last November. They were prohibitive underdogs at North Carolina yet somehow intercepted quarterback Drake Maye and secured their first victory over an FBS team this year and their first-ever against a top-10 team. That ends the Tar Heel's consideration for a CFP spot. Only No. 4 Florida State is left from the ACC for CFP consideration.

Bad call by Texas

Texas may never play Houston again. Leading 21-0, the Longhorns lined up for an easy field goal. But coach Steve Sarkisian wanted to pour salt in the wound so he faked the kick, only to be stopped on the play. The Cougars were reenergized immediately, scored two touchdowns, and trailed just 21-14 at halftime. Texas escaped with a 31-24 win but lost their quarterback Quinn Ewers (he's week-to-week) with a shoulder injury. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy was named the starter against Brigham Young this week. Is Arch Manning on the horizon?

My weekly picks

No. 8 Oregon (6-1) at Utah (6-1) +6.5: The Utes are still in the hunt to win the Pac-12 and fought off elimination last week against USC. Another elimination game for both teams. Last year's starting quarterback, Cam Rising, is now out for the year but the Utes defeated USC with backup Bryson Barnes, who his coach Kyle Whittingham called "the son of a pig farmer." Barnes needs to play better than he did last week. While he set up the winning field goal with a 20-yard scamper with five seconds left, he also threw a pick-6. Oregon's Bo Nix is simply the best quarterback in the nation. He does everything and does it well. Plus, he has talent at all the skilled positions and the Duck defense is underrated. I know this game is in Utah and Whittingham is the second-best coach in the country, but expect this one to be a one-score game. The Ducks win but take the points in what will be a hostile environment.

No. 20 Duke (5-2) +4.5 at No. 18 Louisville (6-1): Yes, I know the Cardinals defeated Notre Dame, but last week they lost to a 2-4 Pitt team. Duke is probably the better team if their starting quarterback Riley Leonard plays. Since we do not know his status, I'll refrain from making any pick here.

My record: 2-2 last week against the spread; 18-6 on the year.

