Hertha Berlin confirm Dardai exit as head coach

Then Hertha BSC coach Pal Dardai is pictured ahead of the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between Hertha BSC and 1. FC Kaiserslautern at Olympiastadion. Andreas Gora/dpa

Pal Dardai's third term as Hertha Berlin coach will end on Sunday but he will remain at the second division club in another function to extend his decades-long Hertha commitment.

Hertha officially confirmed on Saturday that his contract would not be renewed beyond the following day's second-tier finale at relegated Osnabrück.

Dardai came to Hertha in 1997 and played 388 matches for them before becoming a coach at their academy in 2012. He was first head coach 2015-2019, returned in 2021 and again last year when he was unable to save them from relegation.

He stayed at the helm this term where they lie eighth and were never in the promotion race.

"We don't have to explain to anyone what Pal has done for this club. Even in difficult times, he always stuck by this club, his club. He is a club legend and we are deeply indebted to him for all his services to Hertha BSC," managing director Thomas Herrich said.

"We are therefore delighted that he will remain with us in a different role. We will discuss exactly what this will look like with him after his holiday."

Former Hungary international Dardai said: "Hertha are my family. I've been here for 30 years, I know every patch of grass on the premises. We've built something together this season, and I'm proud of that.

"One thing will never change: I am a Herthaner, I will remain a Herthaner and I wish this club nothing but the best."