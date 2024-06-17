Hershey selected to host 2025 U.S. synchronized skating championships

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday that the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Eastern Sectional Synchronized Skating Championships will be at the GIANT Center in Hershey.

The event will be from January 23 to 25, 2025; the Hershey Figure Skating Club will host the competition.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hershey Figure Skating Club on hosting the Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectionals in January of 2025,” said Gregg Cook, Executive Director of the Hershey Harrisburg Sports & Events Authority (HHSE). “We look forward to welcoming the skaters, coaches, officials, friends and family, as well as U.S. Figure Skating, for what we’re sure will be a successful and fun event.”

Central Pa Figure Skating Club hosting 16th annual Reflections Synchro Invitational

This will be the third time the Eastern Sectional has been held at the GIANT Center after previously hosted the event in Hershey in 2014 and 2017.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to Hershey,” said Jessica Yingst, Hershey Figure Skating Club President. “The Hershey Figure Skating Club will work hard to make this the best Sectionals event ever for all those competing as well as those coming to support the skaters.”

The competition is expected to feature 140 teams. HHSE estimates that the event will result in a $2.5 million economic impact for Dauphin County.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.