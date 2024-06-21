Hershey Bears tie Calder Cup Finals series

PALM DESERT, Ca. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears evened the Calder Cup Finals series with a 3-2 Game 4 victory on Thursday over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

This is the first game the Firebirds have lost at home in the postseason.

How it happened

Hershey jumped on the power play early with no results. Almost immediately after getting off the man advantage, the Bears received a penalty.

However, Coachella Valley had the same results and couldn’t capitalize on the power play.

It looked like the first period was going to end with no goals, but with 1:23 left on the clock Ethen Frank opened scoring with his 10th of the playoffs to give the Bears the 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

The Bears had four power plays in the second period and weren’t able to score on any of them. After the first power play there was a huge fight which resulted in 4-on-4 hockey.

Coachella Valley evened the score with Hershey during this time after Cale Fleury made a diving play to keep the Bears from a breakaway. Firebirds’ Shane Wright scored the equalizer.

After another penalty on Coachella Valley it moved to 4-on-3 for the first 50 seconds of the Bears power play.

Although the Bears couldn’t make anything happen with the extra attacker, they were still able to take back the lead courtesy of a goal from Hendrix Lapierre in the final two minutes of play in the second period. Lapierre already had the most points in the Calder Cup playoffs heading into Game 4.

With just 1:22 left in the second the Bears went on the power play for the fourth time in the period, but committed their own foul leading to more 4-on-4 action. The double penalty bled into the final period of play for 0:38 with Hershey leading 2-1.

Just 32 seconds into the 3rd period the Firebirds tied the game with a goal from Ryker Evans. Both of Coachella Valley’s goals came from 4-on-4 action.

Joe Snively scored early in the final period on a power play making it 3-2, ending the Bears rough run on the man advantage for the night and netting what would be the game winner.

Bears goalie Hunter Shepard faced 24 shots in the win while Coachella Valley’s Chris Driedger faced 25 shots.

What’s next

The series is now tied at 2-2 and a Game 6 in Hershey will be necessary. Hershey and Coachella Valley will stay in California and battle in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.

The remainder of the Calder Cup Finals games are as follows

Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m

*If necessary

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.