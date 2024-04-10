Hershey Bears sign three players

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears signed two players to amateur tryout agreements and one player to an AHL Deal on Wednesday.

Defenseman Cam Allen and forward Brett Hyland were both signed to tryouts.

Allen was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old played 25 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm this season, scoring nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) after missing time for an injury.

The Toronto, Ontario native has played three seasons with the Storm, earning OHL First All-Rookie Team and OHL Rookie of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season.

Allen was the team captain for Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships and the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The 6′, 198-pounder earned a gold medal, leading the tournament in assists with six.

Hyland tallied 59 points with 32 goals to lead the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native served as an alternate captain for the team and totaled five points (1g, 4a) in the playoffs across four games.

The 6′, 194-pound forward has played for the Kings for parts of four seasons, tallying 145 points (75g, 70a) across 195 appearances.

Hershey Bears clinch 2023-24 Atlantic Division title

Hyland was selected by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.

Defenseman Hudson Thorton was signed to an American Hockey League contract with the Bears for the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old was the captain of the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars this season, posting 74 points (18g, 56a) across 68 games. Thorton was the team’s highest scoring defender and was fourth in the WHL among blueliners in points. Thorton was selected as the B.B. Division candidate for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy that is given to the WHL’s defenseman of the year.

Thorton has added four points (1g, 3a) in the Cougars’ playoff run this season so far.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has played part of four seasons with Prince George, totaling 196 points (56g, 140a) across 207 games in his major junior career. Thorton served as an alternate captain for two seasons before being named the team’s 29th captain in September.

Before the WHL, the 5’11, 191-pound defender skated for the British Columbia Hockey League’s Chilliwack Chiefs in 2019-10 and played in 23 games for the United States Hockey League’s Fargo Force in 2021-22.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.