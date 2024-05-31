Hershey Bears roaring on to Game 2 after overtime victory to start series

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are roaring on to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Monsters after earning a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 1 on Thursday.

The victory marked the first postseason win for the Bears against the Monsters in franchise history. It also increased the Bears’ home ice and overall playoff win steak to five games.

How it happened

Ethen Frank opened scoring less than five minutes into play for his sixth goal of the playoffs. This was Frank’s first game back since sustaining an injury in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals.

The Monsters answered with a pair of goals in the second to take the lead 2-1. The Bears’ Mike Vecchione made a shot that directed off of Aaron Ness’s body into the goal to tie the game. The play was Ness’s first postseason goal of the year.

Chase Priskie of Cleveland notched in his second of the playoffs at 17:12 to give the Monsters back the lead, 3-2. Cleveland extended its lead with a goal from Hendrix Lapierre.

Cleaveland pulled their goalie late in regulation on a power play and Trey Fix-Wolansky scored for Hershey to put the Bears within a goal of tying. David Jiricek tied the score 4-4 at 19:40 to force overtime.

Vecchione created an odd-man rush and had Alex Limoges pass him the puck which Vecchione sent over the glove of Cleveland’s goalie.

Shots were 35-25 in favor of the Bears. Shepard was 21-for-25 in his seventh win of the playoffs. Cleveland’s goalie Jet Greaves was 28-for-31 in the loss.

Hershey was 2-for-7 on the power play and the Monsters were 2-for-5.

Next

The Hershey Bears face the Cleveland Monsters in Game 2 tomorrow, Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the GIANT Center.

Fans who attend will receive an Eastern Conference Finals rally towel.

