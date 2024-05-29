Hershey Bears preparing for Eastern Conference Finals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears will begin their series against the Cleveland Monsters in the Eastern Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Thursday.

This will be the first playoff series between the Bears and Monsters since they met in the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. Then, the Monsters were the Lake Erie Monsters and played in the Western Conference.

The Road Here

The Bears received a bye for the first round of the playoffs, finishing at the top of the Atlantic Division with a 53-14 record. They downed the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. The Bears then blanked the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-0 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cleveland Monsters also received a bye after finishing in first place in the North Division with a 40-24 record. They topped the Belleville Senators 3-1 in the North Division Semifinals. The Monsters shut out the Syracuse Crunch 3-0 in the North Division Semifinals to advance.

Top Players

Center Hendrix Lapierre is leading the Bears in the playoffs with eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) followed by right winger Ethen Frank with 7 points (5g, 2a). Frank has the most goals of any Bears player in the playoffs so far.

Bears Goaltender Hunter Shepard has the second-best goals-against average of the playoffs with a 1.58 GAA. Shepard owns a save percentage of 0.936.

left winger Justin Pearson is leading Cleveland with six points (2g, 4a). Center Josh Dunne has the most goals with three.

Monsters’ goalie Jet Greaves has a 1.39 GAA with a 0.951 save percentage.

Series Schedule

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – Thursday, May 30 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 4 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday, June 6 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 8 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 10 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 12 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

What would be next?

Whoever wins the Eastern Conference Finals, essentially the final four of the Calder Cup Playoffs will advance to the Calder Cup Championship.

If the Bears advance to the Calder Cup Finals, it will be the 25th time in franchise history. Winning back-to-back Calder Cup titles after claiming their 12th Cup last season, would mark the first time a team has done so since the Bears did it in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

