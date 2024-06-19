Hershey Bears looking to even Calder Cup Finals in Game 4

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears went down 2-1 in the Calder Cup Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds after falling in Tuesday night’s game.

Now, Hershey will stay in California and try to tie the series in Game 4 on Thursday, slated to start at 10 p.m. EST.

The Bears fell 6-2 to the Firebirds in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals, the first game of the series in California. Coachella Valley rallied behind a hat trick from Mac McCormick for the victory.

McCormick got on the board early on a power play goal after the Bears suffered an incorrect starting lineup penalty. The Firebirds were previously 0-7 with the man advantage in the series. The Firebirds then went on to pepper Hershey’s Hunter Shepard and take the win. Shots were 42-24 in favor of Coachella Valley.

Top playoff performers

The Bears Hendrix Lapierre has the most points in the Calder Cup playoffs with 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists). Lapierre is followed by teammate Joe Snively who is tied for the second-most points with 15 (3g, 5a).

Ethen Frank is leading Hershey with a team-high 9 goals and he has the third-most on the squad in points with 14 (5 assists). Ivan Miroshnichenko follows with 7 goals.

Bears goalie Hunter Shepard has played every game in the hunt for the Calder Cup. Shepard is boasting a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.913 save percentage with an 11-5 record.

For Coachella Valley, John Hayden is leading with 13 points (9g, 4a). He is followed by Cale Fleury (4g, 8a) and Cameron Hughes (12a) with 12 points each. Hayden’s 9 goals are a team-high for Coachella Valley’s playoff run. McCormick follows closely with an 8-goal postseason performance so far.

Jet Greaves has spent the most time in net for the Firebirds in the playoffs. Greaves owns a 2.17 GAA and a 0.926 SV% with an 8-5 record. Malcolm Subban has filled in twice with a 3.04 GAA and a 0.879 SV% with a 1-0 record.

The stakes

Hershey will have to battle back for control of the series. If the Bears even the series with a win on Thursday, Game 6 will be necessary. If Coachella Valley wins the Firebirds will have a chance to take home the Calder Cup in Saturday’s Game 5 matchup.

How to watch

The game will be streamed on AHLTV and broadcast on Monumental Sports Network. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 20 for Game 4.

The remainder of the Calder Cup Final schedule is as follows (all times in EST):

Game 4 – Thursday, June 20 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisue Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If necessary

