Hershey Bears kick off Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals tonight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – After a thrilling Game 7 overtime victory on Wednesday, the Hershey Bears are back in the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night.

For the second consecutive year, the Bears will face the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the finals. Hershey took the championship last year in seven games.

This is the fourth time teams have returned to face off in the Calder Cup finals in consecutive years. The last time was in 1991 when the Springfield Indians and Rochester Americans made back-to-back appearances in the finals.

While the Bears are coming off a grueling seven game series against the Cleveland Monsters, the Firebirds have had downtime, winning their series in five games. You can watch Game 1 on Monumental Sports Network, the NHL Network, or AHLTV.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center for the best of seven series.

