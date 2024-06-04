Hershey Bears host Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals tonight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears will face off against the Cleveland Monsters tonight, Tuesday, June 4, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Ohio.

The Bears lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after back-to-back overtime victories on Thursday and Saturday at home.

Last Meeting

The Bears topped the Monsters 3-2 in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday.

Garrett Roe opened scoring with a power play goal and the Monster’s Josh Dunne evened the score at 18:48 while Bears’ goalie Hunter Shepard attempted to break up a rush from Alex Whelan.

Ethen Frank gave the Bears the lead at 11:21 in the third period with his seventh goal of the postseason. Cleveland’s David Jiricek forced overtime while their goalie was pulled for the man advantage.

Sheppard faced six straight shots to open overtime before Hershey was able to shoot one on goal. Pierrick Dubé eventually found the back of the net at 13:54 for the game-winning shot to give the Bears the 2-0 series lead.

The game marked the fourth consecutive Bears-Monsters playoff game that required overtime, dating back to the third game of the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

Series Stats

Hershey has out-scored Cleveland 8-6 throughout the first two games and out-shot the Monsters 65-61. The Bears are 3-for-12 on the power play and have gone 7-for-9 on the penalty kill.

Cleveland’s David Jiricek is leading the series in scoring with two goals and two assists followed by Hershey’s Hendrix Lapierre (1g, 2a) and Jimmy Huntington (0g, 3a).

Bears on Fire

Frank has scored a goal in each of the last five games (5g) and Chase Priskie is on a six-game point streak (2g, 5a). Hershey is 6-0 in the playoffs when Frank scores and has gone 8-0 in every game where Priskie has at least one point.

Lapierre is tied for second in playoff scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a) and is tied for the lead in power-play points with five with Cleveland’s Jiricek.

Roe’s 44.4% shooting percentage is the top of all active playoff skates. Priskie is tied with Jiricek for scoring among defensemen with nine points (2g, 7a) while leading all playoff skaters in plus/minus at +8.

Game 3 Details

The puck will drop for Game 3 at 7 p.m. (ET) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The series will stay in Cleveland for at least the next two games.

Fans can watch on Antenna TV, the Monumental Sports Network for those in the Washington, D.C. Market and on the NHL Network. It will also be streamed live on AHLTV. The radio broadcast will be on Capital Radio.

A watch party is being held at Arooga’s (637 E Main St, Hummelstown, PA 17036) with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are recommended.

