Hershey Bears headed to Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals, unable to clinch Finals berth

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears were unable to clinch a Calder Cup Finals berth in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, with the Cleveland Monsters forcing Game 5 with a 3-2 victory.

How it happened

The Cleveland Monsters’ Josh Dunne opened the scoring just 2 minutes and 10 seconds into play, marking the first game of the series where Cleveland struck first.

The Bears then had to fight off the Monsters and kill two power plays.

When Cleveland committed their first penalty of the game, sending the Bears to the power play, Ethen Frank capitalized on the man advantage and scored his 7th goal in as many games and tied the game 1-1 to end the first period.

The goal was the Bears leading scorer’s 9th of the playoffs.

Cleveland came back from intermission swinging and took back the lead 2-1 early in the second period with a goal from Roman Ahcan. The goal was Ahcan’s first of the series and put the pressure on the Bears.

Cleveland almost extended its lead right at the end of the second period while Bears goalie Hunter Shepard was away from the goal, but Shepard executed a diving save.

Jake Gaudet put Cleveland up two goals, 3-1, about five minutes into the third period. However, the Bears’ Garrett Roe immediately responded 45 seconds later to cut the Monsters’ lead to 3-2.

The Bears had a couple of good chances to tie the game, with Hershey almost beating Cleveland’s goalie Jet Greaves as the third inched to a close, but they weren’t able to force overtime.

The game ended 3-2 Cleveland with shots 35-31 in favor of Hershey.

What’s Next

The Hershey Bears will stay in Cleveland and take on the Monsters in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. to try and close out the series.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.