Hershey Bears head to California with Calder Cup Finals tied

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The series is even 1-1 between the Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds heading into Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday.

The series now shifts to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California for the next three games. Game 5 is now necessary after the Bears tied up the series.

Hershey dropped the first game of the series 4-3 on June 14 after dealing with a penalty-filled third period. The Bears rallied back on Sunday with a commanding 5-2 victory in Game 2.

In the equalizing game on Sunday, the Bears got on the board five minutes after the puck dropped courtesy of Ivan Miroshichenko’s seventh goal of the playoffs. After the Firebirds evened the score, Jimmy Huntington gave Hershey the lead after being fed the puck from Alex Limoges.

The former Nittany Lion Limoges took the puck from Coachella Valley’s goalie Chris Driedger to make the play.

Hershey’s Pierrick Dube increased the Bears’s lead late in the second period and the Firebirds responded early in the third to make it 3-2 Hershey. Hardy Häman Aktal then scored two goals for the Bears for the 5-2 win, evening the series.

Top performers

For the Bears Hendrix Lapierre is leading the way with 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists), the most of any player in the postseason. Joe Snively is second for the team with 14 points (3g, 11a) followed by Ethen Frank with 13 points (9g, 4a).

Coachella Valley’s John Hayden is the top performer for the Firebirds with 12 points (9g, 3a) followed by Devin Shore (5g, 6a) and Cameron Hughes (0g, 11a) with 11 points.

Hayden’s nine goals are tied with the Bears Frank for the second-most in the playoffs.

Bears goalie Hunter Shepard is boasting a 0.917 save percentage with a 2.27 goals-against average. Shepard has an 11-5 record throughout the playoffs.

Driedger has a 0.917 SV% with a 2.49 GAA, owning an 11-3 postseason record.

The stakes

With the series tied, Game 3 is crucial to the momentum of the Finals. It’s the first time Hershey will be the away team as well. The Bears will have to battle for three games in California.

How to watch

The game will be streamed on AHLTV and broadcast on Monumental Sports Network. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST.

The remainder of the Calder Cup Finals schedule is as follows (all times in EST):

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 18 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday, June 20 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisue Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If necessary

