Hershey Bears look to take first Calder Cup Finals lead in Game 5

PALM DESERT, Ca. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears evened the Calder Cup Finals series 2-2 on Thursday and will now try and take the series lead in Game 5 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday.

How we got here

Saturday will mark the final game in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena this season. With the Bears tying the series after a 3-2 Game 4 victory, they guaranteed the Calder Cup Champion will be decided at the Giant Center in Hershey by forcing a Game 6.

The Game 4 win also handed the Firebirds the first playoff loss at home this season.

Here is how the Calder Cup Finals have unfolded so far:

Game 1: Coachella Valley 4-3 (in Hershey)

Game 2: Hershey 5-2 (in Hershey)

Game 3: Coachella Valley 6-2 (in Palm Desert)

Game 4: Hershey 3-2 (in Palm Desert)

> Hershey Bears tie Calder Cup Finals series

Top playoff performers

Three Hershey Bears are leading the way in playoff points. Hendrix Lapierre has the most postseason points of any skater with 20 (6 goals, 14 assists) followed by Ethen Frank (10g, 7a) and Joe Snivvely (4g, 13a) with 17 points. Frank’s 10 goals are the most by a Bears player so far in their hunt for the Calder Cup.

John Hayden (9g, 4a) and Cale Fleury (4g, 9a) are the top performers for the Firebirds with 13 points each. Hayden’s nine goals are leading Coachella Valley this postseason.

The Bears Hunter Shepard has manned the cage for every game of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Shepard boasts a 2.43 goals-against average with a 0.913 save percentage.

Chris Driedger has served as the goalie for the Firebirds for the whole postseason, posting a 2.50 GAA and a 0.915 SV%.

The stakes

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will be pivotal in terms of momentum. Game 6 will be required either way, but whoever wins Game 5 will have a chance to take home the Calder Cup on Monday.

How to watch

The puck drops in California at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday. Hershey Bears fans can stream the game on AHLTV or watch the game on the NHL Network or Monumental Sports Network.

The remainder of the Calder Cup Finals games are as follows:

Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m

*If necessary

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.