Hershey Bears fall in Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals to Firebirds after multiple penalties

The Coachella Valley Firebirds took down the Hershey Bears 4-3 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday at the GIANT Center following the Bears suffering four consecutive penalties in the final period.

How it happened

The Hershey Bears activated the buzzer just 1:15 into the game with Joe Snively scoring his third goal of the playoffs.

The Bears then received the first power play of the series, but the Firebirds’ John Hayden netted a shorthanded goal on a breakaway to tie the game. Coachella Valley then took the lead 2-1 with a little over six minutes left in the first period courtesy of Ryan Winterton.

The energy in the GIANT Center was deflated as both teams skated to the locker rooms for intermission. The eventful first period ended with the shots being 10-9 in favor of the Bears.

The second period started out rough for the Bears with Winterton netting his second goal of the game, extending the Firebirds’ lead to 3-1.

The atmosphere on the ice was chippy and a small fight broke out on the sideboards that paused play and resulted in the Bears getting their second power play of the night.

Nothing happened with the man advantage, but Hershey cut the Firebirds’ leads to one goal, 3-2, shortly after when Hardy Häman Aktall beat Coachella Valley’s goalie Chris Driedger. The goal marked Aktall’s second of the postseason.

However, the excitement was short-lived for Bears fans as the Firebirds answered almost immediately to take back the two-goal lead, 4-2, with Hayden’s second of the game.

Hershey didn’t have a chance to come back in the final period of play because they received four consecutive penalties. The Bears were able to kill each Firebirds’ power play, but were unable to focus on starting any offensive run for a majority of the third period.

The Bears weren’t going down without a fight though. Hershey’s Hendrix Lapierre brought the game to within one, 4-3, on a Bears’ power play with 1:56 left in the game.

However, the deficit was too much to come back from and the Hershey Bears conceded Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals to the Coachella Valley Firebirds

Shots finished 23-19 in favor of the Firebirds.

Hershey’s Hunter Shepard posted 13 saves in the loss. The Firebirds Driedger posted 12 saves to help guide his team to victory.

What’s Next?

The Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds will compete in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals on Sunday, June 16 at the GIANT Center at 5 p.m.

The remainder of the series schedule is as follows (all times in EST):

Game 2 – Sunday, June 16 at the GIANT Center, 5 p.m.

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 18 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday, June 20 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisue Arena, 10 p.m.

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If necessary

