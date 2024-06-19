Hershey Bears fall to Coachella Valley in Game 3, Firebirds take Calder Cup Finals series lead

The Coachella Valley Firebirds took back the series lead with a 6-2 victory over the Hershey Bears in California on Tuesday night behind Firebirds’ Mac McCormick’s hat trick.

How it happened

The Bears started out on the wrong foot, suffering an incorrect starting lineup penalty. McCormick capitalized on the early power play with his 6th goal of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Before this, the Firebirds were 0-7 with the man advantage in the series against Hershey.

McCormick then netted his second goal of the game 6:13 into the first period to give the Firebirds the 2-0 lead.

The Bears’ Henrik Rybinski responded about 2 minutes later to put Hershey on the board and cut the Firebirds’ lead to one goal. The Bears tried to continue their momentum on their first power play of the game but weren’t able to get past Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger.

The Bears were back on the power play early in the second period and tied the game 2-2 courtesy of an Alex Limoges goal.

However, a few minutes later Coachella Valley took back the lead off a Llryton Roed goal. The Firebirds then extended their edge to 4-2 with a goal from Ryan Winterton to end the second period.

The Firebirds continued their attack in the third period with Shane Wright scoring his third of the playoffs to increase Coachella Valley’s lead to 5-2.

Limoges suffered an injury with a little over 11:30 left to play in the game. Limoges was skated off the ice with assistance on both sides of his body.

Coachella Valley didn’t let up and McCormick completed his hat trick on an empty net goal for the final goal in the Firebirds’ 6-2 victory.

Bears goalie Hunter Shepard faced 42 shots in the loss while Hershey only posted 24 shots on goal.

What’s next

The Hershey Bears will stay in California to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Game 4 on Thursday at 10 p.m. to try and even the series once again.

The remainder of the Calder Cup Finals games are as follows:

Game 4 – Thursday, June 20 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m

*If necessary

