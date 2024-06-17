Hershey Bears even up Calder Cup Finals with 5-2 win

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears fell victim to a quick turnaround to start the Calder Cup Finals.

From overtime in game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to puck drop for game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals, the Bears had less than 48 hours to recharge for a rematch of last year’s finals. The result: a 4-3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in game 1 Friday night.

Hershey had a whole different energy in game 2 Sunday evening. Ivan Miroshnichenko got the Bears started five minutes into the first period Sunday, and after shaking off a Coachella Valley equalizer in the second period, the Bears rolled to a 5-2 win to even the series at 1-1.

Miroshnichenko’s goal to open the scoring was his seventh of the playoffs, off an assist from Mike Vecchione. Coachella Valley evened it up at 1-1 with a Jake Henman goal early in the second period, but the Bears later retook the lead as Alex Limoges stole the puck from Firebirds goaltender Chris Driedger behind the net and fed Jimmy Huntington for a wide-open goal to make it 2-1 Bears.

The Bears pulled ahead for good late in the second with a Pierrick Dube goal off a Jimmy Huntington assist. The Firebirds pulled back within one early in the third period with a Marian Studenic goal, but Handy Haman Aktell scored twice, including an empty-netter, to seal the 5-2 win in game 2.

The Bears now head west to Palm Desert, CA for games 3, 4 and 5 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. If necessary, the Bears and Firebirds will return to Hershey for games 6 and 7 next Monday and Wednesday.

