Hershey Bears drop Game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals in overtime

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears had a chance to clinch a Calder Cup Finals berth again on Monday night, but the Cleveland Monsters forced a sudden-death Game 7 with a late game-tying goal and a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Cleveland Monsters have rallied back from a 3-0 series deficit with the Hershey Bears’ season fate coming down to Game 7 on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center.

The Monsters’ victory ended the Bears’ six-game home win streak and an overtime win streak of 14 games.

How it happened

Cleveland opened the game with a power-play goal from Owen Sillinger at 17:14 with a one-timer past Hunter Shepard. The Bears Henrik Rybinski evended the score in the second period with his fourth of the playoffs.

It stayed at a 1-1 stalemate until late in the third period when Joe Snively gave Hershey the 2-1 lead at 19:10. Snively took a pass from Chase Priskie to notch in his second of the postseason.

Cleveland pulled goalie Jet Greaves for an extra attacker and 17 seconds later the Monsters’ Brendan Gaunce saved their season with a shot from the corner, forcing overtime.

Jake Christiansen shot one past Shepard who was screened at 17:31 in the extra period to seal Cleveland’s 3-2 victory and force a Game 7.

Shots were 32-31 in favor of Cleveland. Shepard went 29-for-32 in the loss and Greaves was 29-for-31. Hershey was 0-for-3 in the power play while Cleveland was 1-for-3 with the extra man.

The Stakes

It all comes down to this. Game 7 at the GIANT Center on Wednesday will decide whether the Bears advance to the Calder Cup Finals or if their season comes to an end. If the Bears win, they will make their league-leading 25th Calder Cup Finals appearance and battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds for their 13th Calder Cup.

