Hershey Bears drop Game 3 of Atlantic Division Semifinals

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears were unable to complete the sweep in Lehigh Valley, falling to the Phantoms in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals, 2-0.

Emil Andrae and Olle Lycksell scored for Lehigh Valley with goaltender Cal Petersen stopping all 22 of Hershey’s shots on goal. Andrae’s opening goal came on the powerplay less than six minutes into play. Lycksell’s goal also came during a first-period powerplay for the Phantoms.

Hunter Shepard took the loss for Hershey with 20 saves on 22 attempts. Hendrix Lapierre led the Bears with four shots on goal and the Bears were 0-5 on the man advantage.

Hershey still leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at PPL Center in Allentown. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

