Hershey Bears crowned back-to-back Calder Cup Champions after overtime thriller

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are once again Calder Cup Champions.

The Hershey Bears have clinched a back-to-back Calder Cup championship after a 5-4 Game 6 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds behind Pierrick Dube’s hat trick and a Matt Strome overtime goal on Monday night at the GIANT Center.

This is the Bears league-leading 13th Calder Cup and the first time the club has earned back-to-back championships since the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

How it happened

Coachella Valley opened scoring about 1:30 into the game. Ryan Winterton’s sixth of the playoffs stung the chocolate-and-white-dressed crowd, but the Bears brought them back to life when they went on the first power play of the game three minutes later.

Hershey’s Pierrick Dube netted the equalizer on the man advantage with his seventh of the postseason.

With a little over three minutes left in the period the Bears committed a foul and Coachella Valley headed to their first power play of the game. Hershey killed the penalty with Dylan McIlrath diving onto the ice twice.

Right after the power play with only 36 seconds left in the opening period Hendrix Lapierre, who already led the postseason in points before the game, scored to give the Bears the 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

The second period started with 4-on-4 action and Coachella Valley’s Marian Studenic scoring his fourth of the postseason to tie the game 2-2.

The Firebirds Winteron scored his second of the game six minutes later, giving Coachella Valley back the lead. Their lead didn’t last long with the Bears’ Dube netting his second of the night to tie the game 3-3 heading into the final period.

Hershey Bear’s Dube completed a hat trick to give the Bears the 4-3 lead with 11 minutes left in the third period. The arena erupted as the hats rained down onto the ice.

With just under three minutes left in the third period, Coachella Valley tied the game 4-4 courtesy of a goal from Cale Fleury. The Bears were unable to answer and the game moved to overtime.

Strome sealed the deal in overtime and the Bears took home their 13th Calder Cup with a 5-4 victory.

