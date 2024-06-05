Hershey Bears take commanding 3-0 series lead with 6-2 win over Monsters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears managed to survive a pair of overtime games to start the Eastern Conference Finals despite late-game mistakes. They didn’t make that mistake in game three out in Cleveland.

The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period, weathered a Monsters’ rally to tie the game, then cruised to a 6-2 win to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Chase Priskie put the Bears on the board in the first period, followed by Ethen Frank scoring in his sixth straight playoff game — eighth overall in the playoffs. After Cleveland rattled off two straight to tie the game, the Bears responded with an Alex Limoges goal to take a 3-2 lead and didn’t look back.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Joe Snively and Henrik Rybinski rounded out the scoring for the Bears. Hershey’s four-goal outburst in the second featured their quickest trio of goals this postseason, with Limoges, Miroshnichenko and Snively all scoring in just 2:18.

With Tuesday night’s win, the Bears can lock up the series and head to the Calder Cup Finals with a win Thursday in Cleveland. Puck drops at 7 p.m. If they win, they could know their opponent as soon as Thursday evening, as Coachella Valley — the Bears 2023 Calder Cup foe — have a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals and play Thursday night as well.

