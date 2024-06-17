Hershey Bears Calder Cup Finals watch party set

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are on the road in Palm Desert, California to battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Hershey Lodge is hosting watch parties at the Bears Den for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

The games are on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. The watch parties will kick off at 9 p.m.

There will be a $5 Labatt special and the kitchen will be open until 11 p.m.

Series details

The series is even 1-1 between the Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds heading into Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday.

The series now shifts to Acrisure Arena for the next three games. Game 5 is now necessary after the Bears tied up the series.

The remainder of the Calder Cup Finals schedule is as follows (all times in EST):

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 18 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday, June 20 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisue Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, June 22 at Coachella Valley’s Acrisure Arena, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 24 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26 at the GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If necessary

