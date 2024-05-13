Hershey Bears advance to Atlantic Division Finals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears topped the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-3 in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday, taking the series 3-1 to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals.

The defending Calder Cup Champions will face the No. 5 seeded Hartford Wolf Pack in the finals beginning Thursday, May 16 at the GIANT Center.

The full Atlantic Division Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – Thursday, May 16 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, May 18 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Wednesday, May 22 at Hartford, XL Center, 7 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary) – Friday, May 24 at Hartford, XL Center 7 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 26 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 5 p.m.

This is a rematch of last year’s Atlantic Division Finals where the Bears swept the best-of-five series 3-0. This season Hershey went 3-1-0-0 against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack just swept the Providence Bruins in round two, winning the final two games in thrilling overtime fashion.

Hartford’s forward Riley Nash is leading the Wolf Pack in the playoffs with six points (4 goals, 2 assists) followed by forwards Brett Berard and Brennan Othmann who own five points each.

Hartford’s goaltender Dylan Garand has a 2.32 GAA for the playoffs so far with a 3-2 record and 0.931 save percentage.

Hunter Shepard posted a 1.77 GAA in the series with a 0.940 save percentage and a 3-1 record. Right winger Ethen Frank leads the Hershey skaters in the playoffs with a team-high five points (3 goals, 2 assists).

