Herschel Walker says Georgia ‘is not intimidated by Alabama’

No matter how good Georgia may be, plenty of its fans are intimidated by mighty Alabama. Can you blame them? Over past 10 years, it’s been Alabama that’s consistently ripped out our hearts and stopped the Dawgs from reaching its goals.

As for the players, though, there’s not an ounce of fear to be found on that UGA roster.

While meeting with Clay Travis ahead of the 2021 SEC Championship Game, Georgia legend Herschel Walker made it clear that he thinks the Bulldogs will win in Atlanta on Saturday.

“I think Georgia is going to win this game,” Walker said. “This team is not intimidated by Alabama.”

Walker also added who he is voting for in the Heisman Trophy race, and that’s UGA defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

“I’m voting for Jordan Davis for Heisman,” Walker said, according to his press secretary Mallory Blount.

