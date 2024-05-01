Herron Twirls 2-Hit Shutout, Arkansas Run-Rules Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Sophomore LHP Robyn Herron went the distance as she twirled a two-hit shutout to fuel No. 11 Arkansas to an 8-0 (6 inn.) win vs. Central Arkansas Tuesday night at Natalie Shock Stadium.

Concluding midweek action for the 2024 season, the Hogs boost their overall record to 35-13 and move to 5-2 all-time vs. the Sugar Bears.

Herron (10-8) dominated in the circle en route to her fifth complete-game shutout of the season. The southpaw retired 18 of 22 batters faced and struck out nine, limiting Central Arkansas to just two hits while walking a pair. Herron erased the first eight batters she faced before giving up a two-out double to left in the third. The Tampa product retired the side in three of six innings pitched Tuesday night.

Posting its eighth run-rule victory on the season, Arkansas outhit the Sugar Bears at a 9-2 clip. Freshman catcher Kennedy Miller ignited the Razorback offense with a 1-for-2 outing, compiling a team-high three RBI and two walks, including her seventh home run of the season – a two-run tank in the sixth. Cylie Halvorson totaled her ninth multi-RBI game after collecting two. Halvorson finished 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Reagan Johnson notched her team-leading 20th multi-hit game with a 2-for-3 effort to go along with an RBI and a walk. Nia Carter tied her season high in hits for the third time this season after finishing 3-for-4 at the plate. In the DP role, Hannah Camenzind went 2-for-4 with a pair of infield singles. Bri Ellis (bases-loaded HBP) and Lauren Camenzind (bases-loaded walk) also drove in runs.

It was a fast and efficient start for the Razorbacks, who poured on four runs in the top half of the second. Arkansas loaded the bases with nobody out for Lauren Camenzind, who induced a walk for a 1-0 lead. Following Camenzind, Johnson knocked an RBI single to left to score Raigan Kramer from third. With one out, Ellis was hit by a pitch to stretch the advantage to 3-0. Halvorson added the Hogs’ fourth run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to foul territory in left.

The Razorbacks increased their lead to 6-0 in the fourth thanks to a Halvorson RBI single and a bases-loaded walk issued to Miller.

Entering run-rule territory in the sixth, Miller catapulted a two-run home run that cleared the towering outfield wall in left field for the 8-0 edge.

Up Next

After concluding their four-game road swing vs. Central Arkansas, the Razorbacks return to the friendly confines of Bogle Park on May 3-5 for their final weekend of SEC play against foe Ole Miss. The series opener between Arkansas and the Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. CT Friday on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Dorian Craft (analyst) on the call. Game two on Saturday is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network with Tiffany Greene and Erin Miller on the call. Sunday’s series finale, which also doubles as Senior Day for the Hogs, will start at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

