Herron’s pitching gem leads Arkansas to its 10th straight SEC road series win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fueled by LHP Robyn Herron’s three-hit, complete-game shutout, No. 14 Arkansas captured the series vs. South Carolina with a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon at Beckham Field.

Hitting their stride, the Razorbacks have clinched three consecutive ranked series wins after downing then-No. 3 Georgia (March 30-April 1), then-No. 11 Missouri (April 5-7) and No. 25 South Carolina. Arkansas also secured its fourth straight series win vs. the Gamecocks. The Razorbacks have tallied back-to-back series victories over South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Arkansas improves to 30-11 overall and 9-6 in conference play with four ranked series wins.

Herron (9-7) was lights out on the rubber for the Hogs, tossing her seventh complete game and fourth shutout of the season. The sophomore from Tampa restrained South Carolina to just three hits across 7.0 IP while fanning six batters.

Herron did not give up hit until the bottom of the fifth. After hitting a batter in the bottom of the first, the southpaw went on to retire 12 straight Gamecocks before a South Carolina hitter broke up the no-hitter with a single down the left field line in the fifth.

On the weekend, Herron went 2-0 in the circle with 12.1 frames of scoreless ball while hindering foes to seven base knocks. Herron gave up only one extra-base hit all weekend.

The Hogs outhit South Carolina at a 5-2 clip with five different Razorbacks recording a hit. In the top half of the second, Hannah Gammill catapulted her 11th home run of the season – a no-doubter, solo shot to left for a 1-0 lead.

Arkansas didn’t score again until the sixth frame. With insurance runs needed and two outs, Raigan Kramer roped a two-RBI triple down the right field line to boost the lead to 3-0.

Kennedy Miller, Cylie Halvorson and Nia Carter posted a hit apiece. Miller recorded her second career triple after daggering one to right center in the second.

