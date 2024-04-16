Herron Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Sophomore LHP Robyn Herron received her first career SEC Pitcher of the Week honor, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Tuesday.

Herron (9-7) had a phenomenal weekend in the circle, propelling No. 14 Arkansas’ to a series win at No. 25 South Carolina on April 12-14. The Tampa native went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts, capping the Gamecocks to zero runs on seven hits across 12.1 innings pitched. Of the seven hits surrendered, just one went for extra bases – a double in Friday’s series opener. She limited opponents to a minuscule .163 batting average over the weekend.

Lights out in Sunday’s rubber game, Herron twirled a three-hit, complete game shutout in the 3-0 victory to clinch Arkansas’ third straight ranked series win. The southpaw restrained South Carolina to just three hits across 7.0 frames while fanning six. She did not give up hit until the fifth. After hitting a batter in the bottom of the first, she went on to retire 12 in a row before a South Carolina hitter broke up the no-hitter with a single down the left field line in the fifth. She did not walk a batter Sunday.

Herron shut the door on South Carolina on Friday’s series opener after entering the circle in the bottom of the second with two outs and a runner on first – forcing a flyout to end the bottom half. She then pitched 5.1 frames of scoreless ball and allowed just four hits with six punchouts en route to her first win of the weekend.

Up Next

Herron and the Razorbacks return to the friendly confines of Bogle Park to host No. 13 Alabama on April 19-21. Friday’s series opener begins at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Dorian Craft (analyst) on the call.

