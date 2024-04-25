Herrmann to end career after 16 years at Mönchengladbach

Moenchengladbach's Patrick Herrmann plays the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin - Borussia Moenchengladbach at An der Alten Foersterei. Herrmann will end his career at the end of the season after 16 years at the Bundesliga club, and will remain there in a new capacity. Andreas Gora/dpa

Borussia Mönchengladbach veteran Patrick Herrmann will end his career at the end of the season after 16 years at the Bundesliga club, and will remain there in a new capacity.

Herrmann, 33, arrived at Gladbach's under-19 side in 2008 from Saarbrücken and then went on to feature in 418 first team matches from 2010 onwards for fifth place in the club's all-time appearance list. He scored 56 goals and also won two Germany caps.

"This season has been a struggle for me fitness-wise, and after careful consideration I’ve decided I need to hang up my boots,” Herrmann Herrmann said in a club statement.

“It won’t be easy for me to say goodbye, but I’ll go out with a smile on my face and with the knowledge that I stuck to my promise that ‘as long as my feet allow me ... I will give everything.’

“I’ll look back on a career full of passion, dedication and unforgettable moments. Whether on the pitch or on the bench, it was always an honour for me to wear the badge and hold the club in my heart.”

Managing director for sport Roland Virkus said: “Patrick has been at Borussia for 16 years and has had an amazing journey here – from an academy prospect to a leader and icon in the first team. His career has been unbelievable.

“We’re extremely pleased that he will remain with the club in the future and use his passion for the club as part of the sponsoring department.”