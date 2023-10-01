Herrera tops Players of the Week list with big victory over East in the Cannon Game

The 2023 fall sports season has reached its midway point, with some sports starting to enter their respective post-seasons, while others are just starting with the heart of their league schedule.

This week's Players of the Week nods go to some special student-athletes who helped lift their team up this past week, as well as highlights from the football field, a rare double nod in volleyball, plus soccer and softball as well.

Each week, the Chieftain recognizes the top student-athletes from area schools to highlight those who have performed at a high level. The Chieftain sports staff selects them. Coaches can nominate players by emailing cabdelmalek@gannett.com before Thursday night.

Football

Caeden Herrera, Pueblo South

Herrera was stellar for the South Colts this past week. Not only did he help his team to their first victory of the season, but the Colts also reclaimed the Cannon as South defeated East 26-13. Herrera went 15-of-24 for 247 yards and two touchdowns, leading the way.

Derick Bak, Rye High School

Bak is one of several seniors leading the Thunderbolts team this year. In their recent victory over Trinidad, 47-0, Bak had three total touchdowns, two on the ground, to go along with five carries and 30 yards. He also hauled in a touchdown pass as well to add to his three catches for 73 yards. In total, Bak finished with 103 all-purpose yards.

Amari Brown, Pueblo Central

Brown is back from his injury and immediately helped contribute to the Central Wildcats' victory over the Pueblo County Hornets this past week. Brown rushed 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for a touchdown as Central improved to 4-1 on the season.

Soccer

Eric Chavez, Pueblo West

Chavez scored two goals this past week against Pueblo County to help the Cyclones earn a 3-0 victory over their cross-town rivals. Chavez currently leads the Cyclones in goals scored this season with eight. With their latest win, Pueblo West now sits at 4-2 in South-Central League play.

Volleyball

Jamie Suazo and Bradie Menegatti, Pueblo West

Normally, there is one player selected from a team each week who has a stand-out game. In this case, the game was so epic that two players were selected. Suazo and Menegatti both had a stellar performance this past week in a huge victory over Pueblo County. Suazo had 11 kills, and two blocks and also helped earn 13 points for the Cyclones. Menegatti had an outstanding 31 assists.

Kyleigh Bernard, Pueblo Centennial

Bernard helped the Bulldogs earn a 3-0 victory over Pueblo South this past week. She earned 10 points for her team to go along with four aces, two digs and three assists. This victory helps the Bulldogs stay above the .500 mark on the season with an overall record of 4-3 and 1-1 in South-Central League play.

Softball

Gracie Briggs, Pueblo West

Briggs went 3-for-4 including four runs scored in the Cyclone's recent 12-2 victory over the Pueblo South Colts. Briggs also had an RBI and now has 13 RBIs on the season and is batting a respectable .475.

Sophia Strasia, Pueblo County

Strasia has had a good run this week for the Hornets. She went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a big victory over Pueblo West. Then in her most recent game, she went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, including a triple, and also scored two runs in an 11-0 victory over Pueblo East. The Hornets are currently on a 10-game winning streak.

Mariah Romero, Pueblo Central

Romero earned herself a nice weekend after helping the Wildcats earn two victories this week. Romero was on the mound for the Wildcats' 13-1 victory over Pueblo East this past week. She only gave up one run and struck out eight in four innings of work against the Eagles. Then a few days later, Romero went 3.1 innings pitched and only gave up three hits in the Wildcats' 2-1 victory over Pueblo Centennial.

