Herrera ‘enjoying the ride’ amid 9-event NHRA win streak

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was another SuperGrip Thunder Valley Nationals weekend to remember at Bristol Dragway in 2024. It will be hard to forget the drivers who continued to push the boundaries of the record book on Sunday.

In Top Fuel, Tony Schumacher moved into a tie with Ron Capps for most career wins at Bristol (7).

ETSU hires new men’s golf coach

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera finished fifth in qualifying on Saturday. It seemed, at least, a possibility that his streak of eight-consecutive NHRA event victories might end.

But, he came up with the goods when it mattered on Sunday.

He defeated top qualifier, Matt Smith, in the semifinals before zipping to a win in the final round over Jianna Evaristo.

That makes four wins to start the 2024 season. Added up with his five-straight victories to close the 2023 season, he now stands alone in Pro Stock Motorcycle history with nine wins in a row. Herrera passed the legendary Dave Schultz to earn the record.

Sometimes he still has to pinch himself when he realizes he’s keeping such rare company.

“I mean, it’s obviously real, but it don’t feel real,” he said Sunday. “What has been accomplished in such a short amount of time – you know, it’s a it’s a lot to take in. But, I’m just I’m enjoying the ride. I’m trying to look at every little milestone I’ve, you know, passed or got.”

“I never – growing up as a kid – I would have never thought I’d be in this position or have my name in the history books,” he continued. “I mean – it gets emotional sometimes when I think about it.”

Herrera will look for a perfect ten-consecutive event wins at the Virginia NHRA Nationals beginning on June 21.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.