Late heroics, offensive onslaught highlight NEMBCA 4A-7A all-star games

BOONEVILLE – In the final moments of the NEMBCA Class 4A/5A/6A/7A All-Star girls basketball game, Dark team coach Matt Justice needed a big play. He got one from a familiar face.

Sanyla Smith’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining lifted Dark over White 64-62 on Friday night at Booneville High School.

“We’ve got a couple good players on this team that were able to step up and make big plays for us,” Justice said. “When you get down to crunch time, big players step up.”

Dark trailed 62-57 lead with 1:32 left, but two quick layups by Tyquashia McMillian and Hannah Finley off turnovers cut the deficit to one.

White still had a chance to add to the lead or dribble the clock out, but turned it over once again. That’s when Smith pulled up at the top of the arc and put Dark ahead for good.

“I was tired, but (the defender) had her hand down,” she said. “Somebody would get the rebound.”

Justice led Tupelo to its first state championship in 23 years this past March. Smith was a starter on that team.

Dark went into halftime down seven. After both teams scored threes on their first two possessions, Dark used an 18-3 run to take the lead back. Although Dark scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, White used a 6-0 run and an 11-2 run to go back up.

Boys game

White used an offensive onslaught to beat Dark 93-74.

“I thought we attacked the rim well. I thought we rebounded well,” White coach Mitch Howell said. “We got out in transition and when you’ve got athletes like that, you just let them roll.”

White held a two-point lead after one quarter, but went off for 28 points in the second. Twenty of those points came from the trio of Isaac Grady, Pacey Mathews and Cayden Howell.

Cayden, Mitch’s son, was named the offensive player of the game for his efforts. Coaching his son one last time meant everything to Mitch.

“Us together one last time. To go out with a bang here,” he said. “That meant a lot.”

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: White went on a 19-8 run to end the second quarter and go up 47-31 at halftime of the boys game.

Point Maker: Finley led all players in the girls game with 25 points. She was named the offensive player of the game.

Talking Point: “I’ll cherish this moment, probably, for the rest of my life.” —Cayden Howell, on playing under his dad in the all-star game.