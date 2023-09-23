Late heroics, five touchdowns and more: Peoria high school football Week 5 top performers

The 2023 high school football season continued Friday with rallies, blowouts and late heroics across Peoria.

Each week, the Journal Star takes a look at the top-performing teams and players from weekend games in the Peoria area. Players from Notre Dame, Washington and Dunlap lead our list for Week 5.

Jack Hanley, Notre Dame

The Irish running back accounted for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 24 touches to lead Notre Dame (4-1) to a comeback victory over Jacksonville. PND trailed 22-21 in the fourth before scoring late to win the Big 12/Central State Eight crossover game.

Kainon McQueary, Washington

The running back ran for 141 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns in Washington's 49-0 Mid-Illini Conference win against Limestone (1-4, 1-2). Jace Harlan, Brayson Barth and Madden Mendoza all got in the endzone as well for Washington (4-1, 3-0), which rolled up 354 yards on the ground at 10.1 yards per clip.

Gabe Munoz, Dunlap

The receiver had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown and added another score on a swing pass from John Bargen as the Eagles eased to a 47-6 Mid-Illini Conference victory over East Peoria. The Eagles (5-0, 3-0) travel to face Canton (0-5, 0-3) next week.

Jude Hart, Morton

The Potters quarterback accounted for three touchdowns to help the Potters (5-0, 3-0) stay unbeaten with a 42-14 Mid-Illini Conference win over Pekin (1-4, 0-3). Hart had a 55-yard keeper TD to open the scoring, plus added another TD run and a TD toss to Wesley Berg. The Potters defense forced three turnovers in all, returning one for a touchdown.

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley

The running back dominated this week, rolling up 249 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries to take the Storm to a 35-14 victory over Mendota.

Lane Wheelwright and Jack Gronewold, Farmington

The QB-WR duo was huge for the Farmers (5-0) in a 30-26 win over Elmwood/Brimfield. Wheelright finished 10-of-16 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Gronewold grabbed six of those throws for 174 yards and three TDs — including the game-winner.

Cameron Nickel and Ty Dykes, Metamora

The defensive pair came up big for the Redbirds in their 53-7 win over Canton. Nickel and Dykes were each responsible for 2.5 tackles for loss as Metamora totaled 13 for the game including two sacks. Wes MacNeill added a sack and forced a fumble, while Marshall Vasquez chipped in two more tackles for loss.

Dawson Dorn, Eureka

The quarterback threw two touchdown passes with 205 yards and led the way for the Hornets (3-2) in a 42-8 home victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-3). He hit Tory Kupferschmid (14 yards) and Ben Lapp (62 yards), who had 101 receiving yards, for scores. Running back Mason Boles chipped in 137 yards and a TD.

Kamren Schumacher, El Paso-Gridley

The quarterback accounted for 196 yards, but EP-G lost a late lead in a 31-13 loss to Downs Tri-Valley. Schumacher ran 18 times for 164 yards and two scores. He was 4-of-9 passing for 32 yards for the Titans, who led 13-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Manual's Demarcus Lucas (2) tries to chase down Peoria running back Maliek Ross (4) in the first half of their varsity football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Peoria Stadium. The Lions skunked the Rams 58-0.

Maliek Ross, Peoria High

The running back rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in one half of work as Peoria High beat Manual, 58-0, in a Big 12 Conference game at Peoria Stadium. His 22 carries all came in the first half as the Lions (3-2) led 38-0 at the break. Backup quarterback Breon Green added 63 yards, while Detaurion Pollard chipped in 58 yards and two scores.

Bo Windish and Layne Durst, Elmwood/Brimfield

The running back duo combined for 198 yards and one touchdown on 45 carries as they nearly carried the Trojans to an upset of unbeaten Farmington, falling short 30-26. Windish had 104 yards on 19 carries, while Durst ran for 94 yards and a TD on 26 carries.

