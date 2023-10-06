Heroic fourth quarter from Owen Lane lifts Canton High football over Oliver Ames

CANTON — Growing up, playing linebacker was one of many football dreams for Owen Lane.

“Defense was the most important thing. It was always, ‘Defense wins games. Defense wins championships,'" Lane said.

Playing on offense, specifically at quarterback, was "just an added-on piece," the senior said.

As is taking the field as punter on the special teams unit. Luckily for the Canton High football team (3-2), Lane is gifted in all three areas.

"Getting to play both sides in high school," Lane said, "it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Lane rushed for a pair of touchdowns and grabbed the game-sealing interception as Canton defeated Oliver Ames, 33-20, Thursday night. Unofficially, he rushed 18 times for 90 yards with the two TDs in total, and he threw for a touchdown, too.

“This kid’s a stud,” Canton head coach Anthony Fallon said. “We knew Owen Lane was going to do big things, and he’s proving everybody right.”

Lane launched a booming kick to pin the Oliver Ames (0-5) offense back deep in its own end as the Tigers trailed in the fourth quarter, and on the first play of the Tigers' ensuing drive, he pounced on a misplaced pass fired over the middle to grab the interception as the Canton offense took over at the OA 10 yard line with 2:00 to play.

Three plays later, Lane cut to the left side and scored a 3-yard TD to ice things, 33-20, inside the final minute of play.

“He’s the quarterback on defense, quarterback on offense and he plays special teams. That’s a lot of weight and he carries it well," Fallon said.

To end the second quarter, Lane looked deep on the far side for senior receiver Charles Zack, who hauled in a 24-yard TD as Canton took a 19-14 lead into the halftime break.

“Growing up playing with him, I have a lot of trust in him and I feel really confident when I’m putting it to him that he's going to come down with it," Lane said of Zack.

Senior Ruairi Ritson and senior Derrick McCruse Jr. also scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs, from 15 and 2 yards out respectively, in the win as Canton jumps above the .500 mark to stand as the 16th ranked team in the MIAA's latest Division 4 power rankings with a matchup at Masconomet Regional (1-2) staged for next Friday at 6:30.

“It’s fantastic. Last year, we were 3-4 and just missed the playoffs. This year, we’re hoping to make the playoffs," Fallon said. "We’ve just got to play tighter. We’ve got to cut down the mistakes. We can’t turn the ball over. We’ve got some things to look at, and some things to clean up.”

“We’re where we need to be,” Lane said. “Obviously, we’d rather be 4-1 or 5-0, but we’re doing the best with where we’re at right now. We’ve just got to keep pushing on. At the end of the day, playoffs is the goal. One day at a time, though.”

