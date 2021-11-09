Heroes and zeros from the Steelers win over the Bears

Luckily for the Pittsburgh Steelers ugly wins count the same as pretty ones in the NFL. Pittsburgh has made a habit of doing just enough to win but did nothing in terms of style points. A case in point was the Steelers 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Which guys were great and which guys fell flat? Read on and find out.

Hero: K Chris Boswell

Boswell was literally and figuratively a hero on Monday night. Coming off of a concussion, Boswell remains the most consistent scoring threat on the team and saved a struggling offense and defense with three huge field goals including the game winner.

Zero: P Pressley Harvin III

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pressley Harvin III did enough in training camp and the preseason to beat out veteran Jordan Berry for the starting punting job. And for a few weeks, it seemed like he earned up. But on Monday night, Harvin struggled, averaging only 39.6 yards per punt on five punts. When your offense and defense can’t put teams away, special teams need to step up.

Hero: TE Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was a nice coincidence that former Steelers legend Heath Miller was in attendance when rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth had his best game of the season. Cut from the same more but more athletic, Freiermuth is quickly becoming Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite red-zone target as he hauled in two touchdowns on Monday.

Zero: OT Dan Moore Jr.

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

We applaud rookie offensive tackle Dan Moore for how well he has played being thrust into the starting lineup at the most important position on the offensive line. But it might be time for a change and let Moore sit back and learn. Moore struggled in both the run game and pass protection on Monday night and looked very much like a rookie fourth-round pick.

Hero: S Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

When I think of an enforcer on the Steelers defense, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s name doesn’t automatically come to mind. But this is exactly what Fitzpatrick was, laying big hit after big hit on Bears’ players and setting a very physical tone in the secondary.

Zero: CB Arthur Maulet

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Even rookie quarterback Justin Fields recognized that cornerback Arthur Maulet was the weak link in the Steelers chain and attacked it. Poor coverage by Maulet on multiple plays led to the touchdown by Chicago that gave them the lead in the final minutes.

Hero: LB T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

I suppose this one goes without saying. Just when you think you’ve seen the best of T.J. Watt, he has a three-sack game against the Bears. Watt is relentless and athletic. But it’s his football acumen that was on display on Monday as he had to sort out all the different protection concepts the Bears threw at him.

Zero: WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t know what sort of secret information Ray-Ray McCloud has about head coach Mike Tomlin but he has to have something to continue to be the team’s kickoff and punt returner as well as the team’s No. 3 receiver. McCloud had another huge fumble, his third of the season that led directly to a Bears touchdown.

