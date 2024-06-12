‘These are our heroes’: Chargers head coach grateful to practice at Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — More than 2,000 people showed up to the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Tuesday.

It was the first time the former San Diego football team has been back to the area since moving back to Los Angeles in the spring of 2017.

Newly hired Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, a former quarterback for the team in San Diego during the 1999 and 2000 seasons, spoke to FOX 5/KUSI’s Brandon Stone about being able to play at a military base.

“These are our heroes, heroes like these don’t get a day off, incredible, so many kids too, they should be so proud of what their parents do,” Harbaugh said.

The walkthrough was held at Camp Pendleton’s Paige Field House in 11 Area with military personnel and their families, as well as fans stretching across North County, being able to watch their favorite Chargers.

“We’ve always been Southern California, Chargers are Southern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, all of SoCal,” Harbaugh said.

Founded in 1959 by Barron Hilton in Los Angeles, the Chargers moved to San Diego in 1961 due to competition from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers spent 56 years in San Diego with one Super Bowl appearance in 1995.

In 2016, the Chargers moved back to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

FOX 5/KUSI’s Brandon Stone contributed to this story.

