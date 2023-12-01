Hero World Challenge: Third-round tee times, TV and streaming info
Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth share the 36-hole lead at the Hero World Challenge and will be in Saturday's final pairing at Albany Golf Club.
Here's a look at third-round tee times, including that for tournament host Tiger Woods, who will go out at 11:43 a.m. ET, alongside two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland.
"Golf Central Pre-Game" will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will showcase early Tiger action. Golf Channel will air the action at noon, with NBC picking up coverage at 2:30 p.m. Peacock will simul-stream the full third round, beginning at noon (click here to stream).
Tee time (ET)
Players
11:21 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
11:32 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns
11:43 a.m.
Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland
11:54 a.m.
Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler
12:05 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Max Homa
12:16 p.m.
Jason Day, Cameron Young
12:27 p.m.
Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
12:38 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa
12:49 p.m.
Brian Harman, Justin Thomas
1:00 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth