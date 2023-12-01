Advertisement

Hero World Challenge: Third-round tee times, TV and streaming info

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth share the 36-hole lead at the Hero World Challenge and will be in Saturday's final pairing at Albany Golf Club.

Here's a look at third-round tee times, including that for tournament host Tiger Woods, who will go out at 11:43 a.m. ET, alongside two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland.

"Golf Central Pre-Game" will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will showcase early Tiger action. Golf Channel will air the action at noon, with NBC picking up coverage at 2:30 p.m. Peacock will simul-stream the full third round, beginning at noon (click here to stream).

Tee time (ET)

Players

11:21 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

11:32 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns

11:43 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland

11:54 a.m.

Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Max Homa

12:16 p.m.

Jason Day, Cameron Young

12:27 p.m.

Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

12:38 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

12:49 p.m.

Brian Harman, Justin Thomas

1:00 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth