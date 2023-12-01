Hero World Challenge: Third-round tee times, TV and streaming info

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth share the 36-hole lead at the Hero World Challenge and will be in Saturday's final pairing at Albany Golf Club.

Here's a look at third-round tee times, including that for tournament host Tiger Woods, who will go out at 11:43 a.m. ET, alongside two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland.

"Golf Central Pre-Game" will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will showcase early Tiger action. Golf Channel will air the action at noon, with NBC picking up coverage at 2:30 p.m. Peacock will simul-stream the full third round, beginning at noon (click here to stream).