Hero World Challenge tee times: Tiger's pairing for Round 1

Tee times for the opening round of the Hero World Challenge were released Monday and, to no surprise, Woods, the tournament host who is making his first competitive start since April, will once again play alongside good friend Justin Thomas.

Here's a look at the full-field pairings for Round 1 at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas (click here for TV times and stream links; all times ET):

10:46 a.m. – Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10:57 a.m. – Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11:08 a.m. – Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11:19 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:30 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11:41 a.m. – Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:03 p.m. – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12:14 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. – Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

Stream all four rounds of Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge on Peacock. Click here to learn more and sign up for Tiger’s return.