Hero World Challenge tee times: Tiger's pairing for Round 1
Tee times for the opening round of the Hero World Challenge were released Monday and, to no surprise, Woods, the tournament host who is making his first competitive start since April, will once again play alongside good friend Justin Thomas.
Here's a look at the full-field pairings for Round 1 at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas (click here for TV times and stream links; all times ET):
10:46 a.m. – Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
10:57 a.m. – Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
11:08 a.m. – Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
11:19 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
11:30 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
11:41 a.m. – Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
11:52 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:03 p.m. – Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
12:14 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
12:25 p.m. – Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
