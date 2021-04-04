Hernandez nets 4 goals to lead West Morgan over Elkmont

Apr. 4—Brandy Hernandez led the Rebels (4-6) with four goals as West Morgan beat Elkmont 5-1 on Friday in high school girls soccer.

Madalynn Lambert had a goal for West Morgan. Mari Julia Delgado totaled two assists, and Diana Romero finished with three saves. West Morgan will play at Haleyville on Monday at 7 p.m.

Calhoun golf

On March 22-23, Calhoun Community College women's golf team finished in third place out of five teams in the Northeast Alabama Community College's tournament at Goose Pond Colony Golf Course in Scottsboro. The second day was cut short because of weather, so the girls played 18 holes on the first day and nine holes on the second day. Top 10 finishers for Calhoun included Rachel Whelpley in fifth place and Morgan Moon in seventh. The women's golf team plays in Wallace State Community College's tournament Monday and Tuesday at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman.