Hernandez lawyers want to keep daughter's lawsuit separate

BOSTON (AP) -- Lawyers for the estate of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez are trying to prevent a $20 million lawsuit against the National Football League from being merged with a wider class-action suit addressing former NFL players' head injuries.

The Boston Herald reports that the NFL and co-defendants are asking a federal judge to temporarily stay proceedings in Hernandez's case, which was filed in state court on behalf of his 5-year-old daughter.

The defendants say there's nothing unique about Hernandez daughter's case to warrant a separate trial.

The child's lawyers want her case tried in a state court, arguing their claim is for loss of parental consortium.

Hernandez was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (ehn-sehf-uh-LAH'-puh-thee) after taking his own life in prison in April, where he was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

