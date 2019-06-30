Will Hernandez: Kevin Zeitler’s been a phenomenal teacher

The Giants drafted left guard Will Hernandez in the second round of last year’s draft and he turned out to be an immediate starter up front.

Hernandez was one of the stronger players on a line that was playing much better at the end of the year than the start and the Giants made moves this offseason designed to build on that improvement. One of those moves was trading for Kevin Zeitler, who has been installed as their starting right guard.

Zeitler should be an upgrade over what the Giants had last season, but his role in making the line better extends beyond his spot on the field. Hernandez cited Zeitler’s instruction as something that’s made him better heading into his second season.

“He’s been phenomenal, not only as a player but as a teacher, too,” Hernandez said, via the team’s website. “He’s taught a lot of young guys, including myself, a lot of technique. He was one of the top pass protectors in the league last year, so he definitely has a lot to offer and he’s passing it on to the young guys, myself also, and we’re really glad to have him.”

Giants quarterback Eli Manning said recently that he believes the team’s offense can be better in 2019 than it was last year. If that’s the case, improvement from Hernandez and the line as a whole is likely to play a big role.